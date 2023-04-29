First Red Cross aid arrives in Sudan after weeks of fighting

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern, central, and part of southern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather conditions will be elevated today due to these winds and low relative humidity, particularly over northern Iowa where fuels remain more cured. Monday will have similar conditions with strong, gusty winds and elevated fire weather. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&