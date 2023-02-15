 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by late this
evening. Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa then
persist into Thursday before ending by later in the day. Moderate
to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds
producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side
of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be
prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

FIRST ON CNN: DOJ officially decides not to charge Matt Gaetz in sex-trafficking probe

The Justice Department will not bring charges against Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after a years-long federal sex-trafficking investigation.

 CNN

The Justice Department has informed lawyers for at least one witness that it will not bring charges against Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after a years-long federal sex-trafficking investigation.

Senior officials reached out to lawyers for multiple witnesses on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, to inform them of the decision not to prosecute Gaetz.

The final decision was made by Department of Justice leadership after investigators recommended against charges last year.

"We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him," Gaetz's lawyers, Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, said in a statement.

The congressman's office said in a separate statement that the department informed them the investigation has ended and no charges will be brought.

The DOJ's formal decision not to charge Gaetz, who has been serving in Congress since 2017, marks the end of a long-running investigation into allegations that the congressman violated federal law by paying for sex, including with women who were younger than 18 years old.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors working on the case recommended against charging Gaetz in September, in part, because of questions over whether central witnesses in the investigation would be perceived as credible before a jury, CNN reported at the time.

But the final decision not to move forward with charges came from senior department officials. The DOJ declined to comment.

The investigation into Gaetz began in late 2020 under then-Attorney General Bill Barr, but ramped up significantly after Gaetz's close friend, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, including a sex-trafficking charge, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Greenberg's cooperation led investigators to look at Gaetz, along with other allies of Greenberg, for any alleged sex trafficking or obstruction of justice.

Two other people in Gaetz's orbit also became key cooperators, including his ex-girlfriend, who worked on Capitol Hill and has been linked to Gaetz as far back as the summer of 2017, and a Florida radio host who began cooperating after pleading guilty in a separate bribery scheme.

Then, by late 2022, there were several signs that the Justice Department's case had nearly ground to a halt. The most obvious indicator was that prosecutors finally agreed to schedule a sentencing date for Greenberg after months of delays while he continued to cooperate with the ongoing Gaetz probe.

Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison in December.

This story has been updated with additional details Wednesday.

