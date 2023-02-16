 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Ending Southeast By Early Evening...

.Snow will continue to move across southeast Iowa before tapering
off bu early this evening. The peak snowfall rates around an inch
per hour will persist southeast for just another hour or two.
Breezy winds from the north will continue to cause blowing snow
in open areas through early this evening as well. Give yourself
plenty of space between vehicles and extra time to reach your
destination if out on the roads this afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Fetterman checked himself into hospital 'to receive treatment for clinical depression,' office says

  • Updated
  • 0
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, seen here in Washington, DC, on February 13, checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "to receive treatment for clinical depression," his chief of staff announced on February 16.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "to receive treatment for clinical depression," his chief of staff announced on Thursday.

"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement.

Fetterman is a freshman senator and was elected in November after suffering a stroke in May of last year.

Fetterman's wife, Gisele, said on Thursday that she is "so proud of him for asking for help."

"After what he's been through in the past year, there's probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I'm so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs," she tweeted.

She went on to say, "This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy."

The statement from Fetterman's chief of staff announcing the news said, "After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself."

it also stated that Fetterman has experienced depression "off and on" over the course of his life, the issue "only became severe in recent weeks."

Last week, Fetterman's office announced that after feeling lightheaded, Fetterman went to the George Washington University hospital. He was discharged two days later, and his office said that test results had been able to "rule out a new stroke."

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed support for Fetterman on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is happy to hear the senator is "getting the help he needs."

"Millions of Americans, like John, struggle with depression each day. I am looking forward to seeing him return to the Senate soon. Sending love and support to John, Gisele, and their family," Schumer tweeted.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

