Fed's favorite inflation gauge shows prices continue to moderate

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to
50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions
over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or
wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and drifting
of snow remains likely as well.

Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below
zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this afternoon
through Saturday morning.

Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve, those
warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines otherwise,
the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard and Winter
Storm Warnings.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times,
especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Fed's favorite inflation gauge shows prices continue to moderate

  • Updated
  • 0
Fed's favorite inflation gauge shows prices continue to moderate

The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation continued to cool off in November, providing yet another welcome indication that this period of painfully high prices has peaked.

 Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/ZUMA Press

The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation continued to cool off in November, providing yet another welcome indication that this period of painfully high prices has peaked.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier and 0.1% from October, the Commerce Department reported Friday. In October, prices rose 6.1% annually.

Core PCE, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, was up 4.7% annually and 0.2% on a monthly basis.

The annual increases for both PCE inflation indexes hit their lowest levels since October 2021.

PCE, specifically the core measurement, is the Fed's favored inflation gauge, since it provides a more complete picture of costs for consumers.

Economists polled by Refinitiv were anticipating core PCE to climb 4.7% from November 2021 and 0.2% from the month before.

Friday's report also showed that spending continued to rise in November, but at a much slower pace than in previous months. Spending was up 0.1% in November as compared to 0.8% the month before. Personal income increased by 0.4% in November, down from 0.7% in October.

This story is developing and will be updated

