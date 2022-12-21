Family and Ohio police plead for the return of a 5-month-old twin who was inside a stolen vehicle

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm will begin impacting the region today and
last into Friday night. A significant multifaceted event is
expected, including periods of concurrent blizzard conditions and
extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at
times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with
wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned later today through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin later this afternoon and continue
intermittently through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern and Central Iowa

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with very
poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Family and Ohio police plead for the return of a 5-month-old twin who was inside a stolen vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Family and Ohio police plead for the return of a 5-month-old twin who was inside a stolen vehicle

Family members and community leaders in Columbus, Ohio, gathered on December 21 to pray for the safe return of a 5-month-old twin who went missing in a stolen car.

 Columbus Ohio Police

Family members and community leaders in Columbus, Ohio, gathered Wednesday to pray for the safe return of a 5-month-old twin who went missing in a stolen car.

Twins Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside a 2010 Honda Accord outside a Donatos Pizzeria on Monday night while their mother, working as a DoorDash driver, picked up an order, police said.

Donatos employees told police that a homeless woman exited Donatos after the twins' mother entered the restaurant.

The suspect was later caught on camera at a gas station where she asked an employee for money.

Kyair was found abandoned near Dayton International Airport, police said.

During the vigil, the twins' grandmother, LaFonda Thomas, begged for the return of Kason.

"If you look at him and you see anything, see a precious child who's longing for his mother," she said. "We beg you, please, please, please do the right thing and just bring my baby home"

First Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts said during the vigil, "We are committed to finding baby Kason. We want Nalah to do the right thing."

"We know she's capable of doing it because she did release one baby," Potts added.

"This car has to be somewhere," Potts said. "This person has to be somewhere and she's with a 5-month-old and so if people just see anything that looks out of the ordinary, we're asking that you bring us the tips. We want to bring his baby home." Police have not had any sightings, Potts said.

"... I plead to you, please return Kason Thomas. We thank you for returning Kyair. You've already shown us you can do the right thing. You can return him to any safe location," Police Chief Elaine Bryant said during a news conference Tuesday.

The vehicle was recently purchased and did not have a license plate, which made it harder to track, Deputy Chief Smith Weir said during the news conference.

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for a black Honda Accord with a torn Ohio registration sticker on the rear bumper and a white bumper sticker that says, "Westside City Toys."

Officials do not believe there's a connection between the twins' family and the suspect.

