EPA chief returns to the site of a toxic train wreck as Ohio opens a health clinic for residents reporting symptoms

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Potential Wednesday Into Thursday... .A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel conditions from northern into central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. Potentially heavy snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close to the state border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach a quarter inch over portions of central Iowa should more freezing rain be realized. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central into central Iowa. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel may become difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&