Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Elon Musk's poll results are in: He should step down, Twitter voters say

A Twitter poll created by Elon Musk, pictured here in 2020, asking whether he should "step down as head of Twitter" ended early on December 19 with most respondents voting in the affirmative.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

A Twitter poll created by Elon Musk asking whether he should "step down as head of Twitter" ended early Monday morning with most respondents voting in the affirmative.

Musk had said he would abide by the results of the unscientific poll, which began Sunday evening and concluded with 57.5% voting yes, 42.5% voting no.

More than 17 million votes were cast in the informal referendum on his chaotic leadership of Twitter, which has been marked by mass layoffs, the replatforming of suspended accounts that had violated Twitter's rules, the suspension of journalists who cover him and whiplash policy changes made and reversed in real time.

Musk did not immediately react to the outcome of the vote.

The results of the poll come at a time when its business faces renewed challenges. Since Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter in October, a number of brands have paused advertising on the platform. Musk has frequently stated that Twitter's finances are dire. Twitter is on pace to lose $4 billion a year after the advertiser exodus, estimates Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Replying to a tweet Sunday, in which MIT artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman said he would take the CEO job, Musk hinted he hasn't been completely happy with his new gig.

"You must like pain a lot," Musk tweeted, noting the company "has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May."

The poll inspired other volunteers, as well. The rapper Snoop Dogg created his own Twitter poll Sunday evening, asking: "Should I run Twitter?" As of early Monday morning, it had 1.3 million votes with over 80% of respondents saying yes.

Yet Musk denied that he has a new CEO in mind.

"No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor," Musk tweeted. "The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive."

Musk has sold billions of dollars worth of Tesla stock, most likely to pay for his purchase of Twitter. That has sent Tesla's stock sinking 11% over the past month. But Tesla shares were up 5% in premarket trading after the poll results were revealed.

"This has been a black eye moment for Musk and been a major overhang on Tesla's stock which continues to suffer in a brutal way since the Twitter soap opera began with brand deterioration related to Musk a real issue," Ives said in a note to clients Monday.

With or without the CEO title, however, Musk will almost certainly continue to control the company's direction.

After taking over Twitter, Musk dissolved the company's board and its C-Suite emptied out. As the sole board director and owner of the company, Musk can appoint the next CEO -- and also tell that person what to do in the role.

In place of Twitter's former leadership, Musk tapped venture capitalists and friends to work with him as he weighed a number of significant changes to the company. The list includes investor Jason Calacanis, Craft Ventures partner David Sacks and Sriram Krishnan, an Andreessen Horowitz general partner focused on crypto and Twitter's former consumer teams lead.

Some of those individuals could now be on the shortlist to take over as CEO if Musk makes good on his promise and steps down.

Shortly after Musk posted his latest poll, Calacanis posted a poll of his own asking who should become Twitter's next CEO: himself, Sacks, or Calacanis and Sacks together as co-CEOs.

As of this publication, a fourth option was winning by a wide margin: "Other."

