Elon Musk wants to find someone to replace him at Twitter by year-end

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday... .Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by tonight with snow spreading into southern and central Iowa then persist into Thursday before ending by later in the day. Moderate to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds producing areas of blowing snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side of the advisory area. * WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time and allow extra time to reach your destination. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&