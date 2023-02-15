 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by tonight with snow
spreading into southern and central Iowa then persist into
Thursday before ending by later in the day.  Moderate to heavy
snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds producing areas
of blowing snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
The lower amounts are expected toward the north side of the
advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared
for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time and allow
extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Elon Musk wants to find someone to replace him at Twitter by year-end

  • Updated
  • 0
Elon Musk wants to find someone to replace him at Twitter by year-end

Elon Musk said in December that he would step down as Twitter CEO once he found a successor.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Elon Musk is aiming to "find someone else" to run Twitter by the end of this year.

He first needs to "stabilize the organization" and make sure "it's financially in a healthy place," Musk said Wednesday, speaking via videolink at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"Probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company," he said. "I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year."

In December, the billionaire said he would step down as Twitter's CEO but only when he identified a successor, after millions of Twitter users voted for his ouster in a poll that he set up on the platform.

Musk tweeted at the time that he would resign "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" He added that, following his resignation as CEO, he would "run the software & servers teams" at Twitter, indicating that he might continue to hold sway over much of the company's decision-making.

Musk's tenure as CEO has resulted in sweeping, occasionally erratic shifts at one of the world's most influential social media companies.

In a fresh sign of Musk's uneven impact at Twitter, data from analytics firm Pathmatics by Sensor Tower showed that over half of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers in September were no longer spending on the platform in the first few weeks of January.

Olesya Dmitracova contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.