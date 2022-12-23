 Skip to main content
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45
mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of
the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40
below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'

Ellen DeGeneres says tWitch's death has 'been really tough for everyone'

Ellen DeGeneres, left, fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss. DeGeneres is seen here with "tWitch" on the set of "Ellen's Game of Games."

 Mike Rozman/NBC/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears in her first public video statement since the death of beloved talk show personality and her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"Hey everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," DeGeneres said in a video posted to her social media accounts on Friday. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we'll never make sense of it."

Boss, the amiable DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and a dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," died earlier this month. He died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner.

His death was widely mourned by both figures in entertainment and the public at large, as Boss was known for his good nature and love for spreading joy through dance.

To honor him, DeGeneres said, "the best thing we can do is to laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing" -- the things "he loved to do."

"It seems impossible, but that's how we honor him," she said. "And hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we're there for them and check in with people."

DeGeneres released a statement shortly after news of Boss's death became public, saying she was "heartbroken" over his passing.

Boss began his DJ duties on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014, eventually going on to become a co-executive producer and occasional guest host.

"I know it's not a happy holiday, but he was pure light — as everybody in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him, you saw it," DeGeneres added on Friday. "Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another."

