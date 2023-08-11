Dunkin' to release spiked coffee and tea line

(CNN) -- Spiked drinks are having a moment and Dunkin' wants in.
USA Today reports that the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of a boozy iced coffee and teas.
While it will offer Dunkin' fans a different kind of buzz, depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.
It's called Dunkin' Spiked. No date has been revealed on when it will be available.
According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha and vanilla. The drinks will have 6% alcohol by volume.
The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half and half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. They will have 5% alcohol by volume.