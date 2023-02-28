Discounts led Target to a surprising comeback

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Black Hawk and
Butler Counties.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach
critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close
to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 12.3 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Discounts led Target to a surprising comeback

Discounts led Target to a surprising comeback

Target surprised Wall Street with a sales rebound.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/File

Target's decision to cut prices to boost sales has paid off.

The retailer's holiday-quarter sales at stores open at least a year rose nearly 1% compared to same period in 2021. That came in well above analysts' expectations: Wall Street had expected sales to slip.

Consumers spent more of their money on food, beauty and other household essentials at Target, which helped "offset ongoing softness in discretionary categories," the company said in an earnings release.

CEO Brian Cornell said the retailer is "pleased that our business delivered comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter, in what continues to be a very challenging environment."

Case in point: Target now expects its 2023 sales to be less than analysts' expected, ranging from a "low-single digit decline to a low-single digit increase."

Excess inventory, previously a problem for Target because inflation-weary customers pulled back on spending on nonessential items, also appeared to be easing. Cornell said it has "entered the year in a very healthy inventory position, reflecting our conservative approach in discretionary categories and our commitment to reliability in our frequency businesses."

Another bright spot is Target's growing portfolio of in-house brands, growing at a faster pace than its overall sales. Partnerships, include a holiday-themed one with UK retailer Marks and Spencer, were also a hit with shoppers, it said.

Shares of Target rose more than 5% in premarket trading.

