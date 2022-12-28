DHS warned of domestic violent extremist threats related to end of Title 42

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO - DECEMBER 20: In an aerial view, Texas National Guard troops and state troopers line the bank of the Rio Grande on December 20, 2022 as viewed from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered 400 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, which is under a state of emergency due to a surge of migrants crossing into the city. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an "administrative stay," temporarily leaving in place the Title 42 pandemic era policy to quickly expel migrants at the border. Border officials expect an even larger migrant surge at the border if and when Title 42 is lifted. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)