DeSantis says state lawmakers will 'formally nullify' Disney's attempt to thwart state takeover

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&