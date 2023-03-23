Dean injured in Denver school shooting is Cedar Falls native

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The teenager who allegedly shot two administrators at a Denver, Colorado high school has been found dead. One of the victims in the shooting, Eric Sinclair, is a Cedar Falls native.
KWWL's NBC affiliate KUSA has confirmed that both administrators, Jerald Mason and Sinclair, are still in serious condition.
Sinclair was a 1998 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. He was also the 1997 Iowa State Wrestling champion for class 3A, weighing 130 pounds.
Hospital officials have confirmed that Sinclair is still in serious condition after undergoing surgery.