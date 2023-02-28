Consumer confidence slumped in February amid recession concerns

 Skip to main content
The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and
Bremer Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.2 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 85.5 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 89.7 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Black Hawk and
Bremer Counties.

The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close
to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Consumer confidence slumped in February amid recession concerns

Consumer confidence slumped in February amid recession concerns

American consumers felt much worse about the US economy in February. A person shops in the beef section of a supermarket on February 13, in Los Angeles, California.

 Mario Tama/Getty Images

American consumers felt much worse about the US economy in February amid rising interest rates and concerns about a potential recession, according to the latest survey data released Tuesday by the Conference Board.

The business research group's consumer confidence index fell to 102.9 in February from a downwardly revised 106 the month before.

Economists were expecting the headline index to measure 108.5, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence report caps off a particularly strong month for the US economy, including a jobs report that showed a whopping 517,000 positions were added in January.

The closely watched survey found that while consumers in February are bullish about their current job prospects — 48.2% of those surveyed said jobs were "plentiful," up from 46.4% in January — that confidence sinks when looking ahead to six months from now.

"The outlook appears considerably more pessimistic when looking ahead," Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at the Conference Board, said in a statement. "Expectations for where jobs, incomes, and business conditions are headed over the next six months all fell sharply in February."

The expectations index tumbled to 69.7, the lowest reading since July 2022, when record gas prices were stinging and inflation was coming off a fresh 40-year high. A reading below 80 often signals that a recession will occur within the next year.

"If consumers drive the economy, the outlook for 2023 is bleak, as the consumers expect that the worst is yet to come," said Chris Rupkey at FwdBonds. "Coming on the heels of a gigantic 517,000 new payroll jobs report in January, current conditions especially in the labor market look great, but the future path of the economy is very much in doubt."

Still, in addition to a slight uptick in current expectations (the present situation index increased to 150.9 from 147.4), consumers' inflation expectations also showed improvement in the February report: Down to 6.3% from 6.7% for the 12 months ahead.

"Consumers may be showing early signs of pulling back spending in the face of high prices and rising interest rates," Ozyildirim said. "Fewer consumers are planning to purchase homes or autos and they also appear to be scaling back plans to buy major appliances. Vacation intentions also declined in February."

The Conference Board's confidence index and the University of Michigan's twice-a-month consumer sentiment index are two leading gauges of consumers' attitudes toward the current and future strength of the economy. Although the two indexes typically track similarly over time, the consumer confidence index is more influenced by employment and labor market conditions, while the Michigan sentiment index has a greater emphasis on household finances and the impact of inflation.

