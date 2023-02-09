 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather to Impact the Area through Noon Thursday...

.A wintry mix of rain and snow is occurring this morning across
eastern Iowa. Precipitation should exit the area by noon, with
additional accumulations of an inch or less.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Chinese spy balloon contained technology to monitor communication signals, US says

  • Updated
  • 0
Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023.

 Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson/US Navy

The Biden administration has determined that the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which was shot down by US jets on Saturday, was operating with electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring US communications, according to a senior State Department official.

The balloon "was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations" and had flown over "more than 40 countries across five continents." It was "part of a PRC (People's Republic of China) fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations" with a manufacturer tied to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the official added.

The official suggested that the US is eyeing sanctions for the presence of the balloon in US airspace -- which US officials have repeatedly called a violation of US sovereignty and international law -- noting the US "will also explore taking action against PRC entities linked to the PLA that supported the balloon's incursion into US airspace."

"We know the PRC used these balloons for surveillance," the official said. "High resolution imagery from U-2 flybys revealed that the high-altitude balloon was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations."

Signals intelligence refers to information that is gathered by electronic means -- things like communications and radars.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

