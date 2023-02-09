Chinese spy balloon contained technology to monitor communication signals, US says

The Biden administration has determined that the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which was shot down by US jets on Saturday, was operating with electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring US communications, according to a senior State Department official.
The balloon "was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations" and had flown over "more than 40 countries across five continents." It was "part of a PRC (People's Republic of China) fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations" with a manufacturer tied to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the official added.
The official suggested that the US is eyeing sanctions for the presence of the balloon in US airspace -- which US officials have repeatedly called a violation of US sovereignty and international law -- noting the US "will also explore taking action against PRC entities linked to the PLA that supported the balloon's incursion into US airspace."
"We know the PRC used these balloons for surveillance," the official said. "High resolution imagery from U-2 flybys revealed that the high-altitude balloon was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations."
Signals intelligence refers to information that is gathered by electronic means -- things like communications and radars.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
