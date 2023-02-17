 Skip to main content
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host Saturday Night Live in March

  • Updated
Donna Kelce brings sons cookies

Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 4th.

Kelce made the announcement during a taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

he musical guest that night will be Kelsea Ballerini.

"It's an absolute honor," Kelce said.

