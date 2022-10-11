Cheeto statue unveiled in Alberta, Canada

ALBERTA, Canada (KWWL) -- The bright orange residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized with a giant 17-foot statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto.
The Cheetos brand unveiled the statue in the Cheedle Community of Alberta, Canada. The statue was built there because "cheetle" is what the Cheetos company calls its infamous cheesy fingertip dusting.
The unique art piece will only be in Cheedle until November 4. After that, it will embark on a Canadian tour to celebrate its cheesy goodness with other Cheeto fans.