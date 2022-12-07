'Cheers' fans head to Boston's iconic bar to pay tribute to Kirstie Alley

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota border. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday morning's commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&