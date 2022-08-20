CBP officers seize nearly $7 million worth of fake Cartier jewelry and Rolex watches

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS... Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Spotters reported a funnel cloud near Beaman, in Grundy County, IA at 948AM. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.