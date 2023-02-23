Blizzards, snow and ice disrupt hundreds of US flights

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Impacts Continue This Morning... .Periods of light wintry mix early this morning will mostly end by sunrise, although light snow may linger far north into mid morning. With temperatures falling through the 20s and into the teens in some area, icy roads and surfaces will remain a hazard this morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations. * WHERE...Central into northeastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Plan on icy road conditions, including during the morning commute. Moderate breezes may also cause sporadic power issues due to ice on trees and lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&