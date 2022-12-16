 Skip to main content
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week

  • Updated
Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks as he prepares to sign a resolution to avert a nationwide rail shutdown, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 2, 2022. - Biden signed into law Friday a rare intervention by Congress forcing freight rail unions to accept a salary deal, avoiding a possibly devastating strike. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal.

The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass the bill -- a day before funding was set to expire.

Senate negotiators have indicated that they've reached consensus on a framework for a broader spending deal for the next year, but they have not provided many specifics about the agreement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

