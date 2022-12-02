Biden signs legislation to avert rail shutdown

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph. * WHERE...All of central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&