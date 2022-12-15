Biden says he'll travel to Africa soon as he announces billions in new commitments

Weather Alert

...Snow and Increasing Winds Impacting the Evening Commute... Bands of snow showers are moving across central Iowa, and will persist into the evening as winds turn to northwest and increase, with gusts to near 45 mph at times. This will cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, especially during periods of more intense snow showers. Roads will be slick due to a combination of snow, blowing snow, and falling temperatures. Caution is urged while driving through the evening and into tonight.