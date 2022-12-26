Average price of gas in Iowa rises 1 cent this week; statewide average at $2.87

IOWA (KWWL) -- The average price for a gallon of gas rose 1 cent in the last week in Iowa for a statewide average price per gallon of $2.87, according to the latest GasBuddy survey.
Prices in Iowa are 40.4 cents lower than a month ago, and are also 14.9 cents lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Iowa was priced at $2.39 and the most expensive station was priced at $3.80, a difference of $1.41.
The national average price of gas fell 4.9 cents in the last week for an average price of $3.05.
The national average is down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and is down 20.3 cents from a year ago.
The national price of diesel fell 8.6 cents in the last week for an average price of $4.68 per gallon.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Quad Cities- $2.90/g, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.
Des Moines- $2.76/g, up 12.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.63/g.
Omaha- $2.87/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.89/g.
Historical gasoline prices in Iowa and the national average going back ten years:
December 26, 2021: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)
December 26, 2020: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
December 26, 2019: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
December 26, 2018: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
December 26, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
December 26, 2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
December 26, 2015: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)
December 26, 2014: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
December 26, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)
December 26, 2012: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)