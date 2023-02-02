Attorney General Brenna Bird joining state attorneys in a push against mailing abortion pills

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is joining 19 other Republican state attorneys in a push against two large pharmacy chains to refrain from mailing abortion pills within their states.
They co-signed letters to C-V-S and Walgreens executives, criticizing recent guidance from the Justice Department that says federal law does not prohibit the mailing of abortion pills.
The new FDA rules allow certified pharmacies to dispense medication for abortion with a prescription, including by mail order.
In the letters, the state attorneys reject what they call the DOJ's "bizarre interpretation" of federal law. They also warned of the possibility of bringing civil suits to challenge their claim.