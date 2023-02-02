Attorney General Brenna Bird joining state attorneys in a push against mailing abortion pills

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight and Early Friday... .Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30 below zero will be common. * WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&