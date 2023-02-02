 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight and Early Friday...

.Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold
front brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold
temperatures. The cold spell won't last long, but wind chills in
the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central
and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30
below zero will be common.

* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Attorney General Brenna Bird joining state attorneys in a push against mailing abortion pills

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is joining 19 other Republican state attorneys in a push against two large pharmacy chains to refrain from mailing abortion pills within their states.

They co-signed letters to C-V-S and Walgreens executives, criticizing recent guidance from the Justice Department that says federal law does not prohibit the mailing of abortion pills. 

The new FDA rules allow certified pharmacies to dispense medication for abortion with a prescription, including by mail order.

In the letters, the state attorneys reject what they call the DOJ's "bizarre interpretation" of federal law. They also warned of the possibility of bringing civil suits to challenge their claim.