At least 9 are shot in a ‘targeted and isolated incident’ in San Francisco’s Mission District, police say

(CNN) — At least nine people were shot Friday in what police believe was a “targeted and isolated incident” in San Francisco’s Mission District neighborhood.
Of the nine initially hospitalized, at least six people are still being treated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, the hospital said in a statement to CNN on Sunday.
One patient remains in critical condition, two are in fair condition, three are in good condition and three have since been released, according to the hospital.
The shooting happened while “some sort of block party” was ongoing, San Francisco Police Department Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya said during a news conference.
Police officers were called to the Mission District at 24th and Treat St. around 9 pm local time.
“When officers arrived on scene they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a statement. “Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospitals.”
Eight of the people wounded are males and one is female, the hospital statement said, with ages ranging from 20 to 34 years old.
No arrests were immediately reported by authorities.
The Mission District, better known as The Mission, is a large and diverse neighborhood often known for its historic architecture in the east-central portion of San Francisco.
