Antiviral medication shortages mount due to RSV surge

IOWA (KWWL) -- The unprecedented surge in RSV this year and the start of the flu season are resulting in filled up hospital beds, and now it's eating up the supply of antiviral medication.
Across the country, pharmacies are reporting record levels of demand for prescription items like Tamiflu or amoxicillin, and in many places their stock cannot meet demand.
Locally, Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Pharmacies, says that while Tamiflu stock remains ready, they have been unable to maintain a consistent supply of amoxicillin.
“We may have amoxicillin in the pharmacy today but possibly tomorrow or the next day we may not. It’s just we can’t keep a very stable or large supply, and that’s pretty common across most pharmacies," Hartig told KWWL.
Hartig says that they are working with local doctors to keep them updated on supply levels. However, he says that the supply issues could persist until next Summer.