Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Americans loaded up on $40 billion more in debt in June, Fed says

Americans piled on $40.1 billion worth of debt in June, the Federal Reserve said on August 5. The figure was considerably higher than economists' forecasts, after May's revised total of $23.8 billion.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Americans piled on $40.1 billion worth of debt in June, the Federal Reserve said Friday afternoon. The figure was considerably higher than economists' forecasts, after May's revised total of $23.8 billion.

Americans' borrowing grew by 10.5% in June, compared to 6.3% in May, according to the Fed's G.19 consumer credit report. Revolving debt — roughly a proxy for outstanding credit card balances — rose by 16% after an 7.8% increase in May.

Non-revolving debt, which includes loans like car loans and student loans, grew by 8.8% after a 5.8% increase in May. These figures exclude mortgage balances, which represent most of the debt carried by households.

On a quarter-to-quarter basis, Americans borrowed an additional $98.9 billion, the Fed said. Friday's report comes on the heels of a separate release from the New York Fed that reported Americans' non-housing-related debt ballooned by $103 billion in the second quarter, the largest increase since 2016.

The jump comes as inflation remains at a four-decade high. Last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation soared to an annualized 9.1% in June, with increases on food, gas and a broad-based rise in nearly all categories triggered by a combination of sky-high energy costs and supply issues.

