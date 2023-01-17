 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation
Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread
northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday
afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates
may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late
afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and
northern Iowa. Storm total snow amounts of 5 to 9 inches are
likely in Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts along and
south of Interstate 80. A light glazing of ice is also possible.
Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25
mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with
this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to
northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute on Wednesday and
morning commute on Thursday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Americans are already starting to pull back on their spending, survey shows

  • Updated
  • 0
Americans are already starting to pull back on their spending, survey shows

Americans have already started to rein in their spending, a survey shows. A shopper here views televisions for sale in Chicago, on November 25, 2022.

 Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Americans have already started to rein in their spending — and expect to pull back some more this year, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Tuesday morning.

Monthly household spending growth, after hitting a series high of 9% in August, fell to 7.7% in December, according to the New York Fed's latest household spending survey.

However, that's still well above December 2021 and pre-pandemic levels of 5.1% and 2.5%, respectively, according to the survey, which is released every four months.

Still, the survey showed a slight pullback in large purchases: The number of respondents who bought a vehicle fell to the lowest level since August 2020, when car sales dipped during the pandemic.

The drop in spending activity is expected to continue through this year, the survey showed.

The median expected growth in monthly overall household spending for 2023 measured 4% in December, down from 4.4% in August and the lowest reading since April 2021.

Despite an expected decline in overall spending, the likelihood of buying a big-ticket appliance or electronics product in the next four months increased as compared to August while it declined for furniture, home repairs, vacations, vehicles and homes, according to the survey.

A slightly larger share of survey respondents also noted that if they were to receive an unexpected 10% pay raise, they would put it toward paying down debt.

The latest check-in on spending activity and expectations comes ahead of a key economic report on Wednesday, the Commerce Department's final look at retail sales for 2022. Economists are expecting December sales to drop 0.8% from the month before, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. That would be a wider month-on-month decline than the sharp 0.6% drop in November. The retail sales figures are not adjusted for inflation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.