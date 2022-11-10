Adidas to sell Kanye's design sans Yeezy name

(CNN) -- Adidas has kicked Ye to the curb, but not his shoe design.
The multi-national company largely known for athletic apparel cut ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West in October after his anti-Semitic tirades.
However Adidas owns the "Yeezy" line design rights, so they can sell those sneakers under their own branding.
Officials say doing so will save Adidas roughly $300 million in marketing fees and royalties.
However some are critical of this move, saying Adidas should drop the shoe altogether because it will still have an association with Ye.
Yeezy products netted about $2 billion worth of sales in 2021, according to Morgan Stanley.