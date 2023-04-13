 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.Little change in fire weather conditions is expected from
yesterday. The combination of low humidity values, strong
southwest winds, well above normal temperatures, and very dry
fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across
all of central Iowa again this afternoon and evening. Some
improvement is expected on Friday with higher relative humidity
and slightly less wind.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Actor Drake Bell safe after being reported missing

Drake Bell
Daytona Beach Police Department

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Daytona Beach Police officials confirmed that Drake Bell has been found safe after being reported missing.

In an updated Facebook post, they said, "At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."

ORIGINAL: Actor Drake Bell has been reported missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida.

Jared Bell, also known as Drake Bell, was potentially last seen in the area of Mainland High School on April 12.

Police say that Bell should be traveling in a grey 2022 BMW.

They say that the actor should be considered "missing and endangered."

Those that have information on Bell's whereabouts should contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.