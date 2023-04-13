Actor Drake Bell reported 'missing and endangered' in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (KWWL) -- Actor Drake Bell has been reported missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida.
Jared Bell, also known as Drake Bell, was potentially last seen in the area of Mainland High School on April 12.
Police say that Bell should be traveling in a grey 2022 BMW.
They say that the actor should be considered "missing and endangered."
Those that have information on Bell's whereabouts should contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.