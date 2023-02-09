About 5 million bottles of Fabuloso recalled because of bacterial contamination

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather to Impact the Area through Noon Thursday... .A wintry mix of rain and snow is occurring this morning across eastern Iowa. Precipitation should exit the area by noon, with additional accumulations of an inch or less. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&