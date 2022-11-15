 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and
central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well.
Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces,
with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming
partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is
expected to continue through most of the day today and into
tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during
the morning and afternoon commutes.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west of
the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

'A Christmas Story' house up for sale in Cleveland

  • Updated
  • 0

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KWWL) -- Just in time for Ralphie to tell another "Christmas Story," his home is up for sale.

According to the website "A Christmas Story House-Dot-Com," the house in Cleveland, Ohio that served as a main setting in the 1983 Christmas classic is going up for sale.

The home now gives public tours and guest can stay there overnight.

The real estate company handling the sale posted a listing that shows the house and the museum across the street are part of the deal.

They have not posted a suggested price tag for the less than 1.5 acre property.

The sale comes as a sequel to the famous movie is set to be released.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" premieres on November 17 on HBO Max, which is part of the Warner Brothers Discovery family.