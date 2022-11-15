'A Christmas Story' house up for sale in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KWWL) -- Just in time for Ralphie to tell another "Christmas Story," his home is up for sale.
According to the website "A Christmas Story House-Dot-Com," the house in Cleveland, Ohio that served as a main setting in the 1983 Christmas classic is going up for sale.
The home now gives public tours and guest can stay there overnight.
The real estate company handling the sale posted a listing that shows the house and the museum across the street are part of the deal.
They have not posted a suggested price tag for the less than 1.5 acre property.
The sale comes as a sequel to the famous movie is set to be released.
"A Christmas Story Christmas" premieres on November 17 on HBO Max, which is part of the Warner Brothers Discovery family.