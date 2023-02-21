 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy
snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing
8 inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa state border.
Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions
by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more
of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow,
freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach
or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and east-
central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

85-year-old woman killed after incident with alligator in southeast Florida

85-year-old woman killed after incident with alligator in southeast Florida

An 85-year-old woman was killed after an incident involving an alligator Monday in St. Lucie County, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) statement.

 WPTV

An 85-year-old woman walking her dog was killed Monday when an alligator pulled her into a nearby retention pond in southeast Florida, according to wildlife officials.

Gloria Serge was walking her small dog along the pond in her community in Ft. Pierce when the alligator attempted to take her dog, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday.

"Ms. Serge was knocked over and the alligator pulled her into the water by her foot," according to a commission incident report.

"Serge was pulled into deeper water and died as a result of the incident," it said. The alligator, which was approximately 10 feet long, was caught and euthanized, it added.

The dog survived, commission spokesperson Arielle Callender told CNN on Monday.

The woman was recovered and the alligator involved in the incident was captured by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper, the fish and wildlife commission said.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the commission said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in the state of Florida.

"The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property," the statement said.

