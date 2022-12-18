 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the
potential for a significant multi-faceted event including
possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central
Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time,
but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the
potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing
snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme
cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero
or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through
the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close
attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Winds could gust as high as 40
to 50 mph. Blizzard conditions possible. Extreme cold wind
chills likely.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

5 people killed in a 'horrendous' condo shooting in Canada, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
5 people killed in a 'horrendous' condo shooting in Canada, police say

York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium in Vaughan, Ontario, on December 18. Five people and a suspect are dead after a shooting in the building, police said.

 Arlyn McAdorey/AP

Five people were killed in a shooting at a condominium in a Toronto suburb Sunday night, police said, a "terrible" crime that came amid Canada's efforts to tighten its gun control laws.

After responding to an active shooting call about 7:20 p.m. at the residential building in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, police found a "horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased," York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said during a news conference. A male gunman, 73, was shot by an officer during a confrontation and died, the chief said.

Constable Laura Nicolle told CNN the incident was the "most terrible call I've seen in my entire career."

Police have not released the shooter's name and will not publicly name the victims until their families have been notified, the authorities said. Nicolle said the victims appeared to have been from more than one condominium unit.

Residents were evacuated while emergency response personnel worked to clear the building and ensure there were no more victims. The residents waited as police cleared the building floor-by-floor, eventually returning to their homes after midnight.

A motive in the shooting rampage has not been released and police did not share what led up to the killings. Authorities believe there is no longer any threat to the community.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families," MacSween said.

The York Regional Police's homicide unit will continue investigating the shooting, MacSween said.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, which is called in when officers discharge their firearm at a person, said in a release it is investigating.

Canada: More gun restrictions than US

Sunday's killings come in the wake of fresh moves by Canada's government to tighten gun control laws in the country, which has more gun regulation and far less gun violence than the US. Citizens may own firearms with a license; some must be registered.

This year, the government tightened restrictions further.

In October, regulations went into effect banning the sale, purchase, or transfer of handguns within Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had announced the changes in May. "We have frozen the market for handguns in this country," Trudeau said at a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, attended by family members of gun violence victims and other advocates, Reuters reported.

"As we see gun violence continue to rise ... we have an obligation to take action," Trudeau added. "Today our national handgun freeze is coming into force."

Canada's gun homicide rate per 100,000 residents in 2019 was one-eighth of the US rate, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The country's population is about 38 million, compared to the US population of about 332 million.

Canada's homicide rate rose for three years in a row starting in 2019, according to Statistics Canada, with 297 gun-related killings in 2021, the group said.

The US had more than 20,000 gun-related killings in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Canada's deadliest mass killing was in May 2020, when 22 people were fatally shot or died in house fires set by a gunman in Nova Scotia. Less than two weeks later, Trudeau's government banned more than 1,500 models and variants of assault-style weapons, making their use, sale or importation illegal.

In June 2022, a shootout outside a bank in British Columbia left six officers injured and two suspects dead, authorities said.

Then in July, two people were killed and two injured in a series of shootings in Langley, near Vancouver in British Columbia, police said.

Eleven people died in a mass stabbing attack in September 2022 in Canada's Saskatchewan province.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Tina Burnside and Lindsey Knight contributed to this report.