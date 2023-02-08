 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain
transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into
Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected
with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in
portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of
the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A
brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible
on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...East central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

4-year-old boy given award for helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
Asher Milless, 4, was given the Life Saving Award by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

 Sherburne County Sheriff's Office

    ELK RIVER, Minnesota (WCCO) -- The Sherburne County Sheriff bestowed an award to a 4-year-old boy for saving his mother's life during a medical emergency.

Asher Milless became the youngest person ever to receive the Life Saving Award from the office.

The sheriff's office says Milless was at home on the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2022, when his mother suddenly collapsed in the kitchen. Milless called his grandmother, who in turn called her son, Milless' father, who was traveling out of state at the time.

Milless' father then called to tell him to call 911 and unlock the front door so the paramedics could get in. Milless then hooked up his mother's nebulizer, got it working, and then took his two siblings - a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old - out from the kitchen so they wouldn't see their mother in distress.

Paramedics arrived and were able to take Milless' mother to the hospital. She had pneumonia and influenza A that had gotten so bad, she had gone into septic shock, the sheriff's office said. Doctors said that if Milless hadn't called 911, she probably would not be alive.

Milless' mother has since made a full recovery.

