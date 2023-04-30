 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions and Elevated Fire Danger Today...

Strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, with higher gusts at
times, are forecast from later this morning into the afternoon.
This will create stiff crosswinds on some roads and may blow
about loose objects. The strong winds, combined with relative
humidity falling below 35 percent, will promote an elevated fire
danger today. Any fires that do occur may spread quickly and
become difficult to control. Please exercise caution and heed any
local burn bans.

Dry and breezy conditions are expected again on Tuesday.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts around
50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player drowns in swimming pool

  • Updated
  • 0
2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player drowns in swimming pool

The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, pictured here in 2022,drowned in a swimming pool Sunday.

 Tyler Kaufman/AP

The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool Sunday at the family's Florida home, police said.

Officers responded to a Beach Park home in Tampa at 9:30 a.m. after a child had fallen into a pool, the Tampa Police Department said. The child was taken to an area hospital but could not be revived and was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

It was a tragic accident and no foul play was involved, police said.

The Buccaneers released a statement in support of Barrett and his family.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the team said. "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Barrett, 30, has played nine seasons in the National Football League. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State and played his first five years with the Denver Broncos, winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

In 2019, Barrett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a part of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl winning team in 2021.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Claudia Dominguez contributed to this report.