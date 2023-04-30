2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player drowns in swimming pool

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions and Elevated Fire Danger Today... Strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, with higher gusts at times, are forecast from later this morning into the afternoon. This will create stiff crosswinds on some roads and may blow about loose objects. The strong winds, combined with relative humidity falling below 35 percent, will promote an elevated fire danger today. Any fires that do occur may spread quickly and become difficult to control. Please exercise caution and heed any local burn bans. Dry and breezy conditions are expected again on Tuesday.