2 people are dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon
and continue through Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Central and south-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

2 people are dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

  • Updated
  • 0

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. PT, was in the Pacific about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of about 12,000 people in Humboldt County, part of California's forested Redwood Coast. Fortuna is near Eureka and about a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

At least two people are dead "as a result of medical emergencies" during and after the earthquake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. Eleven injuries were reported.

More than three dozen smaller quakes -- as powerful as a 4.6 magnitude -- struck the area afterward, the survey reported. Tuesday's temblor comes a year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck just off Humboldt County's Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, and caused minor damage to buildings in the area.

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. Nearly 70,000 outages were reported as of about 1 p.m. PT -- out of 99,000 customers tracked in the county -- according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

"Widespread damages to roads and homes" were being reported throughout Humboldt County, the county sheriff's office said Tuesday morning on Twitter. At least two people were injured, the sheriff's office said.

Wendy Pickett Monolias awoke to the shaking in Eureka.

"Once the shaking finally stopped, we got our flashlights and phones and looked around. Everything was in shambles," Pickett Monolias said. "Things you wouldn't expect to have fallen over or broken did. An entire cabinet in the bathroom fell over and broke apart."

The quake spilled a number of items to the floor of Caroline Titus' Ferndale-area home, a video she posted to Twitter shows. "This was a big one. Power is out now. House is a big mess," Titus wrote.

Northeast of Ferndale, the temblor damaged part of the Fernbridge, which carries State Route 211 over the Eel River, CNN affiliate KRCR reported.

How earthquakes are measured

Part of the road at the bridge was cracked, an image tweeted by the California Department of Transportation showed.

"The bridge is closed while we conduct safety inspections due to possible seismic damage," the tweet reads.

In downtown Fortuna, some storefront windows were shattered, and people were putting up boards to fill the gaps on a rainy Tuesday morning, video from KRCR shows.

The main quake produced at least some shaking from coastal Oregon to south of San Jose, California, public reports collected by the survey show.

It poses no tsunami threat, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

