2 killed, 15 hurt after fight at large Michigan street party leads to gunshots

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 370 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 42 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK STORY TAMA WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER IN NORTHWEST IOWA POCAHONTAS IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA CALHOUN CARROLL GREENE GUTHRIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALGONA, ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, ELDORA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LAURENS, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... A COUPLE TORNADOES POSSIBLE. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 20% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 60% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 60% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 90% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : NE 35