2 killed, 15 hurt after fight at large Michigan street party leads to gunshots

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 370 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 42 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                UNION
WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

CALHOUN               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALGONA,
ALLERTON, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE,
CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORYDON,
CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM,
ELDORA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER,
GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL,
GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LAURENS, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA,
OTTUMWA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY,
REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SEYMOUR, SHELL ROCK, STUART,
TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

A COUPLE TORNADOES POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  90%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  NE 35

2 killed, 15 hurt after fight at large Michigan street party leads to gunshots

  • Updated
  • 0
2 killed, 15 hurt after fight at large Michigan street party leads to gunshots

Law enforcement responds to a shooting in Saginaw, Michigan.

 WNEM

(CNN) — Two people were killed and 15 injured after a fight broke out at a large street party resulting in a shooting in Saginaw, Michigan, police say.

The party had been promoted on social media, according to authorities, and police had dispersed the crowd “multiple times in different locations,” before the incident, the Michigan State Police said in a news release.

“Police were nearby, preparing to disperse the crowd in this new location, when multiple 911 callers reported that people were shooting into the crowd at approximately 12:00 a.m. on June 24,” the release said.

Authorities said “a fight broke out between partygoers resulting in gunshots being fired. In response, others in the crowd began shooting into the crowd, striking several victims. As people fled the scene, many were injured after being struck by fleeing vehicles.”

According to the release, at least five different caliber weapons were used, and no suspects are in custody.

“Fifteen people were injured by gunshot or being struck by a vehicle. Two victims, a 19- year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, have died,” the release read.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” the release added. “This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.