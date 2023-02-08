 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain
transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into
Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected
with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in
portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of
the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A
brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible
on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...A band of heavy snow is possible in the watch area. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches may occur within the band of
heavy snow, with lesser amounts in areas that fall outside of
the main band. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Central to Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slick road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.
Some tree damage and power outages may also occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

2 children died, six others injured after bus crashes into daycare near Montreal

  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities in Quebec said two children have died and six others were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a city bus drove into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb Wednesday morning.

During a briefing Wednesday, a spokesperson for Laval Police said the driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man who is a city transport employee, was arrested and charged with homicide and reckless driving.

"He will be meeting the investigators but as of now we do not know the motive of the crime," said Erika Landry, a spokesperson for the police in Laval.

"We have six kids that have been transported into different hospitals in Montreal and Laval, but unfortunately we have two other kids that died as a result of the accident," Landry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

