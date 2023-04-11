National data breach affecting thousands of Iowa Medicaid members

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A national data breach from last Summer affected several thousand Iowa Medicaid members, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Tuesday.
According to a press release, a data breach that affected a contractor's computer last summer resulted in some Iowa Medicaid members having their personal information become compromised.
Telligen, Inc. is a contractor for HHS, which "performs annual assessments for Medicaid members to ensure they are receiving the correct level of care."
The HHS says that the breach happened to Independent Living Systems (ILS), a subcontractor for Telligen, between June 30, 2022 and July 5, 2022. Approximately 20,800 Iowa Medicaid members were impacted by the breach.
ILS detected the network intrusion and reported it to the FBI. An investigation was launched into the incident.
As a result of the investigation, ILS informed Telligen of the data breach on February 14. Telligen notified HHS and Iowa Medicaid on February 17.
Iowa Medicaid is mailing letters to all affected members this week on what information was compromised in the breach. The breach led to the compromise of "full names, Medicaid details, and other sensitive information."
Iowa Medicaid Director Elizabeth Matney said in a press release, “We regret the inconvenience and the concern this incident may cause Medicaid members in Iowa. HHS will continue to do everything possible to protect member information from unauthorized access.”