NASA discovers Earth-sized planet in habitable zone

(CNN) -- Move over Mars! NASA is touting a new discovery that is potentially habitable for life.
This is an illustration of an exoplanet the Space Agency is calling the "Tee-Oh-Eye 700-E."
A NASA mission spotted the Earth-sized planet about 100 light years away. They say it is the fourth fourth planet orbiting a small star's habitable zone.
That's the zone where a planet is at a safe enough distance from a star - that it can potentially have liquid water on its surface.
According to scientists, the potential for water also suggests the potential for life on that planet.
Researchers say this system is one of the few with multiple small habitable-zone planets that they have confirmed exists.