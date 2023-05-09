NASA astronaut returning to hometown of Cedar Falls for Sturgis Falls Parade

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls native and NASA astronaut Raja Chari will serve as celebrity grand marshal of the Sturgis Falls Parade on June 24. He will also be participating in other events over the course of the three-day festival.
Chari grew up in Cedar Falls, and he also attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo. Chari graduated from the U. S. Air Force Academy in 1999 and received a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT.)
NASA selected U. S. Air Force Colonel Chari for its 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class, which graduated from training in January 2020. Chari served as commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew mission to the International Space Station, where he and his crew joined Expeditions 66/67 as a flight engineer.
The ISS crew participated in more than 250 scientific investigations during their mission. They returned to earth on May 6, 2022, after 177 days in space.
On June 23, Chari will make a public presentation about his work with NASA from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Overman Park. Mayor Rob Green will present Chari with a key to the city afterward. At the 6:00 p.m. opening ceremonies in the park, Chari will welcome the crowd and speak briefly.
On June 24, Chari will participate in the parade of dignitaries at 9:30 a.m. Children will have a special opportunity to hear from the astronaut at 3:30 p.m. at the Kidsway Tent.
At 7:00 p.m., Chari will make short remarks as he introduces the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band’s performance at Overman Park.
Parade Director Rose Miller said in a press release, "We’re thrilled that Raja can be here to see how proud we are of his accomplishments, and what an inspiration he is to all generations."