My Waterloo Days Lands Presenting Sponsor in Veridian Credit Union

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) You will see some big changes at this year's My Waterloo Days celebration.
Experience Waterloo has taken over the annual festival and this week announced the new Presenting Sponsor in Veridian Credit Union.
Experience Waterloo Executive Director, Tavid Hall, and Veridian President & CEO, Renee Christoffer, talked about the partnership for this week's edition of The Steele Report.
Hall says, "We re-branded My Waterloo Days. We're excited to breathe new air, new breath into it. it's been a 41-year tradition for our community. It's been a staple."
He added, "For us to have a brand that reflects the vibrancy, it's been a strong community celebration. We're excited to really pivot that and move it into a full festival for the community to enjoy. The partnership with Veridian is pivotal. In the coming weeks, we will have an announcement that we're excited about, but that can't happen without those sponsorships and not just
sponsorships, but partnerships with community entities like Veridian."
Christoffer says,"Veridian has been involved in a number of ways. We were sponsors of the dragon boat races, people in the park, kid zones, and all of those things. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to elevate that experience. Elevate that sponsorship, show our pride in Waterloo. I am excited about it."
She adds, "We love to be engaged in any way possible and we're looking forward to this new partnership, at this new level, and also looking at the rebranding as an opportunity to get engaged with that as well."
Hall appreciates the local sponsorships.
"We can't do that without the partnerships and the sponsorships.
that's why it's so important that we have this relationship with veridian
to support this endeavor. Our goal with my waterloo days is not to generate a bunch of profit. We've had the conversation that we want to make sure that we don't want to completely lose everything, but our goal is to put on the best event possible to celebrate the community. Having community support, having sponsors to help get us across that finish line helps ensure that we can do that and that we can make some bolder moves than we've done in the past. We know that we're going to be supported, to really make sure we
deliver back for folks that are proud to call this place home."
Watch the My Waterloo Days Interview here from The Steele Report.