Mutual Respect & Improving Police-Citizen Relations the Goal of I-C-U The Inclusive Cultural University

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL)
Over the past seven years, Del Marion and his son, Jon, have been on a mission to create mutual respect through a simple message. "I see you. I respect you. I acknowledge you.
They call their effort I-C-U. The Inclusive Cultural University. A 'School of Life,' where everyone fully values each other.
This effort strives to seek Unity, and to be 'Understanding' of the 'Uniqueness' of others. Prejudice, Racism and Fear are eliminated in their journey.
Del Marion says, "Our goal is to work with every police department in the state of Iowa and be able to facilitate the ICU format in Iowa schools.
In addition, Del Marion adds, "Our goal is to bring the community and the police department closer together. Our goal to help reduce bullying, drugs and violence in Iowa schools.
KWWL-TV News recently sat in on an ICU workshop at the Marshalltown Police Department, as Chief Mike Tupper invited Del and Jon to address officers from several law enforcement agencies in Iowa.
Check that out on this week's edition of The Steele Report.