...Moderate to Heavy Snow Possible Wednesday Afternoon through
Thursday Morning...

.Snow will spread north across much of central and northern Iowa
by Wednesday afternoon. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches
per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours
Wednesday. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in
the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant
impact with this event. The precipitation may be a wintry mix or
even rain at times early in the event over parts of central Iowa,
mainly south of Interstate 80 and therefore, snowfall amounts are
less certain in these areas. The snow will gradually end from
southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the greatest amounts along
and north of a Waterloo to Ames to Atlantic line. Minor ice
accumulations are possible over the far south edge of the
watch.

* WHERE...Parts of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Muscatine Police K9 receives body armor donation

Muscatine K9 receives vest
City of Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Muscatine Police K9, named Dexter, has received a bullet and stab protective vest as a donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Dexter's new vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois. It's embroidered with "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity that was established in 2009 with the mission to provide vests to dogs of law enforcement across the United States.

They have provided over 4,845 vests to K9s across all 50 states at a combined value of $6.9 million.

To learn more about the program or to make a donation, visit their website.