Muscatine Police K9 receives body armor donation

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Muscatine Police K9, named Dexter, has received a bullet and stab protective vest as a donation from non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Dexter's new vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois. It's embroidered with "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity that was established in 2009 with the mission to provide vests to dogs of law enforcement across the United States.
They have provided over 4,845 vests to K9s across all 50 states at a combined value of $6.9 million.
To learn more about the program or to make a donation, visit their website.