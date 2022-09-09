Muscatine Police and Animal Control rescue 23 cats from home

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Muscatine Police Department, Humane Society, and Animal Control rescued 23 cats from an unsafe residence on Thursday.
The Muscatine Animal Control Officer responded to a complaint about the 4926 Abrams Drive residence on Thursday. Further investigation revealed that the cats' health were at risk as they were living in unsanitary conditions in the home.
A search warrant was executed at the residence. A total of 13 cats were rescued inside and outside of the residence. 10 more cats were retrieved from a neighbor who had been capturing the animals to keep them safe. One dead cat was also found.
The residence was previously occupied by Christine and Corey Loeffler - who were not home at the time of the search.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.