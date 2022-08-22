 Skip to main content
Muscatine man killed by a train; investigation ongoing

Muscatine Police
Photo: Muscatine Police Department Facebook Page

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Muscatine Police Department found a local man killed by a train early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Muscatine Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, August 21st. They had received a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a train.

Upon arrival, crews located and identified the body of 41-year-old Josh Carpenter of Muscatine.

The investigation is ongoing, with no other details available at this time.

